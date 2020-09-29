Advertisement

Health officials push flu shots, fear ‘twindemic’ with COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – U.S. health experts are strongly urging people to get a flu shot this year to help avoid what could be a “twindemic” of coronavirus and influenza.

“The concern obviously is, if we have continued COVID-19 infections as well as a very busy flu season, that offices will be overwhelmed, urgent cares will be overwhelmed, hospitals will be overwhelmed,” said Dr. Ravi Jhaveri of Lurie Children’s Hospital.

While there is no approved vaccine for COVID yet, there is one for influenza.

Doctors say getting a flu shot does not guarantee you won’t get the flu, but it can decrease your odds and make any symptoms you may have less severe.

At this point, there’s enough flu vaccine to meet demand.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of patients are much more responsive to me asking them to get the flu shot and they’re even asking me, ‘Can I get a flu shot?’” said Dr. Lisa Ravindra at Rush University Medical Center.

But not everyone is on board.

A new public health poll finds that nearly a third of parents will not get the flu vaccine for their children.

“There are a significant minority of people who don’t get the flu vaccine no matter what they’re told, no matter what data they’re provided,” said Jhaveri, who is hopeful that even more people will get flu shots as the season continues.

Copyright 2020 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NTSB faults driver, regulators in limo crash that killed 20

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal investigators examining the 2018 crash of a stretch limousine that killed 20 people said Tuesday that state regulators repeatedly failed to oversee a poorly maintained vehicle with corroded brakes.

News

Tenn. officials searching for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Peralta-Zendejas could be headed to Mexico, where her father lives, according to the alert issued Tuesday morning.

News

What’s the most popular Halloween candy in Tennessee?

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Each year Americans spend $2.4 billion on Halloween candy, according to The Candy Store.

National

Do debates move the needle?

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Tenn. doctors warn against lifting mask mandates

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“We are not done with the virus and the virus is not done with us,” Dr. Diana Sepehri-Harvey said.

National

FDA updates recommendation on silver dental fillings

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Last week the FDA updated recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

National

FDA updates warning on dental fillings

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Last week the FDA updated recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

News

Emerald Ash Borers reported in Tennessee

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The invasive species is native to the Asia region and was first discovered in Tennessee in 2010.

WVLT

Beautiful fall weather settles in this week

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.