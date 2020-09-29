KPD searching for suspects accused of vandalizing Cumberland Ave. parking garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of vandalism.

According to KPD, the suspects reportedly vandalized the parking garage located at 1830 Cumberland Avenue. The suspects spray-painted several items and walls within the parking garage.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the incident is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

KPD investigators are working to identify the pictured suspects, who vandalized the parking garage at 1830 Cumberland Ave. by spray painting on several items and walls. Know who they are? Call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/iKjVeSnkUH — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.