KPD searching for suspects accused of vandalizing Cumberland Ave. parking garage

The suspects spray-painted several items and walls within the parking garage.
The suspects spray-painted several items and walls within the parking garage.
The suspects spray-painted several items and walls within the parking garage.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of vandalism.

According to KPD, the suspects reportedly vandalized the parking garage located at 1830 Cumberland Avenue. The suspects spray-painted several items and walls within the parking garage.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the incident is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

