LIVE: Trial resumes for man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox Co. home

WARNING: This case may contain disturbing details.
The trial for Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of dismembering his parents in a home in the Hardin Valley area of Knox County over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016, began Monday morning.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The trial for Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of dismembering his parents in a home in the Hardin Valley area of Knox County over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016, resumed Tuesday morning.

WARNING: This case may contain disturbing details.

Day one of the trial concluded just before 5 p.m. Monday. Click here to see details and testimony revealed during day one.

To begin day two of the trial, a Turkey Creek Walmart employee took the stand. The employee is one of the few witnesses listed by the state from retail stores that are expected to testify including employees from Academy Sports and Home Depot.

Surveillance video showed Joel Guy Jr. entering the Walmart on this day. Wise recounted seeing Joel Guy Jr. checking out just after noon on Nov. 26 and using a self-checkout later that same day. On this day, Joel Guy Jr. was seen purchasing blue totes.

The crime scene expert, Officer Campbell, returned to the stands Tuesday morning. Campbell took video and photos of the home where Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were discovered.

Campbell first reviewed evidence of the stir pot that was on the stove that contained Lisa Guy’s severed head. She removed the stir pot from the evidence box to show jurors along with a pink cellphone, an empty prescription bottle, Joel Guy Jr.'s wallet and Lisa Guy’s wallet that were found in the home.

Evidence collected from the home also includes a pair of gloves, a bleach sprayer, trash bags, several bottles of bleach, a 13.5 lb bag of baking soda and a bottle of muriatic acid.

The judge told jurors a lot of evidence will be presented today and they will go through the items quickly. The jury will be able to review the items with more time during deliberation.

Watch the LIVE trial below:

WATCH: Trial resumes for man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox Co. home, WARNING: may contain disturbing details https://bit.ly/3ieUWUG

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

