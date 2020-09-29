Man arrested after hiding in Florida teen’s bedroom for a month

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Louisiana man was arrested and charged with sex crimes against a minor after Florida investigators said he lived inside a teenager’s closet for more than a month.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Johnathan Rossmoine was arrested and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 and one count of obscene communication.

Investigators said the teen’s parents discovered Rossmoine living in the teen’s closet. The suspect reportedly told deputies that he drove from Louisiana to Spring Hill, Florida on multiple occasions, and he’d been in the county for about five weeks.

WTSP reported officials said Rossmoine met the teen about two years ago while using an online app. The teen told deputies that, initially, they told Rossmine they were 18, but later revealed they were just 15.

Rossmoine was booked into jail on a $25,000 bond.

