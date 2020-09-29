Mayor Glenn Jacobs advised to rest after crash prompting absence from County Commission meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs was noticeably absent from Monday night’s County Commission meeting.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Jacobs was involved in a minor car crash. Jacobs and his Chief of Staff Bryan Hair were hit from behind by another vehicle.

Mayor Jacobs was not injured in the crash but advised by a doctor to rest on Monday out of an abundance of caution. Jacobs' chief of staff received minor injuries in the crash.

The deputy chief of staff and communications director stood in for Hair and Jacobs during the meeting.

Both Jacobs and Hair returned to work on Tuesday.

