N95 manufacturer creating facility in Middle Tenn.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A company that makes N95 masks will be opening a new manufacturing facility in Wilson County, WTVF reported.

Moldex-Metric, Inc. will be taking over an existing building in Lebanon and building an additional distribution center on the 21-acre site.

According to WTVF, the company is expanding its N95 respirator capacity to meet the surge in demand due to COVID-19.

“Having conducted an exhaustive search for a suitable site, the State of Tennessee provided unique advantages to accomplish our expansion plans and it quickly became clear that Tennessee was the best location for our facility,” said Mark Magidson, president and CEO of Moldex-Metric, Inc. “In addition to expanding our capacity for N95 respirators, adding a distribution facility in Lebanon will place our products closer to many of our customers. We look forward to our partnership with the State of Tennessee, TNECD and the Lebanon community.”

The facility is expected to create 220 jobs in Wilson County over the next three years.

“We welcome these new jobs and are very proud that new life-saving respirators will be manufactured in Lebanon,” said Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon. “Companies like Moldex-Metric continue to choose Tennessee, not only because we have a business-friendly environment, but for the tremendously talented workforce that can meet the needs of this important facility. We appreciate all the work done by Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and our local officials to ensure this large investment in Wilson County.”

