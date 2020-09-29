Advertisement

N95 manufacturer creating facility in Middle Tenn.

A company that makes N95 masks will be opening a new manufacturing facility in Wilson County, WTVF reported.
N95 manufacturer creating facility in Middle Tenn.
N95 manufacturer creating facility in Middle Tenn.(Moldex-Metric)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A company that makes N95 masks will be opening a new manufacturing facility in Wilson County, WTVF reported.

Moldex-Metric, Inc. will be taking over an existing building in Lebanon and building an additional distribution center on the 21-acre site.

According to WTVF, the company is expanding its N95 respirator capacity to meet the surge in demand due to COVID-19.

“Having conducted an exhaustive search for a suitable site, the State of Tennessee provided unique advantages to accomplish our expansion plans and it quickly became clear that Tennessee was the best location for our facility,” said Mark Magidson, president and CEO of Moldex-Metric, Inc. “In addition to expanding our capacity for N95 respirators, adding a distribution facility in Lebanon will place our products closer to many of our customers. We look forward to our partnership with the State of Tennessee, TNECD and the Lebanon community.”

The facility is expected to create 220 jobs in Wilson County over the next three years.

“We welcome these new jobs and are very proud that new life-saving respirators will be manufactured in Lebanon,” said Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon. “Companies like Moldex-Metric continue to choose Tennessee, not only because we have a business-friendly environment, but for the tremendously talented workforce that can meet the needs of this important facility. We appreciate all the work done by Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and our local officials to ensure this large investment in Wilson County.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Following vote, where does Knox County mask mandate stand?

Updated: moments ago
An hours-long County Commissioners meeting brings little resolution to feelings of overreach.

News

How small businesses are recovering during the pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
East Tennessee businesses are doing what they can to survive the sting of the pandemic

WVLT

Beautiful fall weather settles in this week

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

News

Bonnaroo announces new 2021 festival dates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Bonnaroo has announced new dates for its 2021 music festival.

Latest News

News

Virtual town hall targets violence in Knoxville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knoxville’s Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie hosted a virtual “Stop the Violence” town hall Tuesday.

News

Florida woman killed by tractor-trailer after stabbing boyfriend with broken bottle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Investigators said a woman was struck and killed after running in front of an tractor-trailer on a Florida interstate Saturday morning.

News

Man arrested after hiding in Florida teen’s bedroom for a month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Louisiana man was arrested and charged with sex crimes against a minor after Florida investigators said he lived inside a teenager’s closet for more than a month.

News

Dolly Parton starring in Netflix Christmas movie

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Dolly Parton is kicking off the holiday season early with an announcement of a new Christmas movie coming to Netflix.

News

Report says Tennessee among least safe for school reopenings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A report relased by WalletHub says Tennessee is among the least safe states for school reopenings amid the pandemic.

News

Who is Joel Guy Jr.?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
What do we know about the man accused of killing and dismembering his parents at a Knox County home?