Only 25% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in ICU in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Keith Gray said the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is trending down.

According to Dr. Gray, only 25 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in the ICU. Health they officials said they are seeing an increase in the number of acute COVID-19 patients being hospitalized and a decrease in ICU patients.

Based on data from the Knox County Health Department, the average age of patients being hospitalized is 62.

KCHD reported a slow downward trend in COVID-19 cases with small upticks during the Labor Day holiday and the start of school.

Despite the downward trend UT Medical Center will continue to restrict visitors for the foreseeable future, according to Dr. Gray.

As the flu season begins, Dr. Gray advises individuals who present flu symptoms to be tested for COVID-19 based on the similarity with COVID-19 symptoms.

