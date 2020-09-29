Founder of AC Entertainment asks Knox County commissioners to support board of health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Founder of Knoxville company AC Entertainment addressed the Knox County Commission during Monday night’s meeting.

Ashley Capps said two-thirds of the company’s employees have been furloughed during the pandemic due to a lack of events being planned.

AC Entertainment organizes concerts and festivals including Bonaroo, concerts at the Bijou Theatre, the Mill and Mine, and the Tennessee Theatre.

Capps said the future of his business depends on the ability of hundreds and sometimes thousands of people to gather.

“I’m not a doctor, like most of you,” said Capps. “But when I need guidance, I look for expertise. I respect people who have devoted themselves to knowledge and developing the skills to excel at a profession. Whether it’s playing the guitar, working on my car, providing legal advice, or certainly, medical advice. Decisions about public health should not be about politics and popularity. They should be driven by the discipline, knowledge and commitment of those who have dedicated themselves to this field and a lifetime of learning. I’m asking you to support the board of health and empower them to make the decisions to bring this crisis to an end as soon as possible.”

Capps made the comments during Knox County Commission’s Monday night meeting, during which, commissioners discussed removing the board of health’s power to issue mandates, or adding a citizen member.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs, a board member himself, has said he believes the board of health has too much power when it comes to mandating rules for businesses and the public during the pandemic.

Several others made comments at the meeting both in favor of leaving the board’s power in place and removing their powers.

