Pickup truck auctioned for $250 to help Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like to get a brand new pickup truck for $250? It’s possible through a fundraiser the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains is hosting.

Volunteer Chevrolet has donated a 2020 four-wheel drive Z-71 for the club to give away.

The club is going to drop golf balls out of a helicopter and the closest one to the pin wins the truck! Tickets for the drop are $250, the truck has an estimated value of $50,000.

There's a limited number of tickets for that prize, but a second prize could be worth your donation as well.

“We also have a $20 golf ball drop ticket that we sell. We can sell as many of those as we can sell. You’ll win a quarter of the total cash we raise on that drop,” said Mark Ross, Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains. “We have 5 sites, we serve every school in Sevier County.”

The event is happening during the club’s golf tournament on October 7th. Team spaces are full, but they do have sponsorship opportunities if your company would like to sponsor.

