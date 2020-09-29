Pulled pork BBQ coming to Bojangles' menu

(WVLT/WJHL) - Bojangles announced it will be expanding its menu with BBQ options ahead of National Pulled Pork Day on Oct. 12.

According to a release from the restaurant chain, pulled pork BBQ will be available in three forms, a sandwich combo, dinner plate or in a tub as an add-on to a Big Bo Box Family Meal.

WJHL reported the BBQ options are premiering at Bojangles locations this week.

The chain will also be introducing its Pork Chop Griller Biscuit for a limited time.

