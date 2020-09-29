Report says Tennessee among least safe for school reopenings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report released by WalletHub says Tennessee is among the least safe states for school reopening amid the pandemic.

Tennessee ranks 45th in the report, with Vermont taking the top spot as the safest state for reopening schools and Mississippi ranked last.

Tennessee leaders said Tuesday that the state led the nation in reopening, and an influx of rapid COVID-19 tests is expected to help ease the transition. The state is expected to receive more than 100,000 rapid tests that will be used for schools.

