Search continues for missing Cocke County man last seen in August

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are still on the search for a man last seen in August.

Chase Adams was reported missing by his family on Aug. 29.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office at 423-623-6004.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.