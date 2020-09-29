Soggy to showers with an ongoing WVLT Weather Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A strong cold front brought us widespread rain, and lingering showers today as the cooler air settles in. Every couple of days we have cooler air moving in, to keep us below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A strong cold front brought widespread rain, most receiving around a half an inch of rain, but isolated spots have reached 1 inch.

This morning is soggy, with some moderate to heavy rain continuing to develop and move through. The WVLT Weather Alert continues, so use caution on the roads and assume there is standing water in spots. Temperatures are in the mid 50s to start the day.

Scattered rain continues to develop and move through at times, otherwise cloudy today, with a chilly breeze. The Northerly wind up to 10 mph can make it feel cooler, especially with a lack of sunshine, and a high of only 62 degrees. That’s 15 degrees below average!

Tonight will become partly cloudy, but areas of fog will develop and fill in those gaps in the clouds. We’ll have a chilly low of 48 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is a beautiful, sunny day, after that morning fog. We’ll have a Southwesterly breeze up to 10 mph, and a high around 70.

A few clouds increase Wednesday night to Thursday, as a weak shot of cooler air sends the clouds and isolated showers through our area Thursday. Thursday’s high is 72, but we’ll feel that chilly on Friday, with a high of only 63 degrees!

The true chill will be felt by Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will dip into the mid 40s for your weekend. Saturday’s high will be around 66 degrees, then Sunday makes it to around 70 with a few more clouds. You’ll likely need a jacket for this weekend’s Vols home opener!

Another wave of cool air and a few showers moves in to start next week.

Tue 8-day forecast (WVLT)

