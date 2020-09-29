Advertisement

Suspect on the run in Oak Ridge bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday evening.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to a release, officers received a report of a bank robbery at Enrichment Federal Credit Union on 201 S. Illinois Avenue around 5:24 p.m.

Investigators learned upon arrival a suspect had handed a note to tellers demanding money. No weapon was displayed or threatened.

The suspect described as a white male in his 30′s with brown hair left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen wearing a grey and white ball cap, black facemask and grey hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call ORPD at 865-425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appalachian State student dies following COVID complications

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nineteen-year-old Chad Dorrill is the first reported COVID-related death within the University of North Carolina system since in-person classes resumed.

News

Tennessee seniors leads Vols to victory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rick Russo
Brandon made a one handed catch on a deep pass from Jarrett Guarantano, while Deondre had six tackled and two and half sacks earning him Defensive Player of the Week honors.

News

Great Smoky Mountains braces for busiest time of the year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
October has, historically, been one of the busiest months of the year for the Great Smoky Mountains, and this year, Sevierville has expanded its list of driving tours just in time for fall.

Coronavirus

Following vote, where does Knox County mask mandate stand?

Updated: 1 hours ago
An hours-long County Commissioners meeting brings little resolution to feelings of overreach.

Latest News

News

How small businesses are recovering during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
East Tennessee businesses are doing what they can to survive the sting of the pandemic

WVLT

Beautiful fall weather settles in this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

News

Bonnaroo announces new 2021 festival dates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Bonnaroo has announced new dates for its 2021 music festival.

News

N95 manufacturer creating facility in Middle Tenn.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A company that makes N95 masks will be opening a new manufacturing facility in Wilson County, WTVF reported.

News

Virtual town hall targets violence in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knoxville’s Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie hosted a virtual “Stop the Violence” town hall Tuesday.

News

Florida woman killed by tractor-trailer after stabbing boyfriend with broken bottle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Investigators said a woman was struck and killed after running in front of an tractor-trailer on a Florida interstate Saturday morning.