Suspect on the run in Oak Ridge bank robbery

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to a release, officers received a report of a bank robbery at Enrichment Federal Credit Union on 201 S. Illinois Avenue around 5:24 p.m.

Investigators learned upon arrival a suspect had handed a note to tellers demanding money. No weapon was displayed or threatened.

The suspect described as a white male in his 30′s with brown hair left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen wearing a grey and white ball cap, black facemask and grey hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call ORPD at 865-425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online here.

