Tenn. doctors warn against lifting mask mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of Tennessee doctors issued a warning against state officials lifting mask mandates during the pandemic.

The doctors' group Protect My Care, said until a vaccine is available, lifting a mask mandate will cause COVID-19 cases to surge once again.

“We are not done with the virus and the virus is not done with us,” Dr. Diana Sepehri-Harvey said.

Many counties across the state have scaled back their mask mandates. Knox County’s mask mandate is still in effect.

