Tenn. officials searching for missing 16-year-old

DICKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dickson County officials issued an “endangered runaway” alert for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said Sarahi Peralta-Zendejas was last seen Sunday at her home in Dickson.

Peralta-Zendejas could be headed to Mexico, where her father lives, according to the alert issued Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old is believed to be driving a red 2008 GMC Acadia with Tennessee tag 9B6-5H8.

The teen took her dog, a German Shepherd Pit Bull mix, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peralta-Zendejas is urged to contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-446-8041 or 615-740-4872.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.