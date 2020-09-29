Advertisement

Tennessee seniors leads Vols to victory

Brandon and Deondre Johnson shined in Vols victory over South Carolina Saturday.
Senior Vol named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Senior Vol named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols were back at it Tuesday, on the practice field coming off Saturday’s win.

Tennessee defeated South Carolina 31-27.

The one handed catch by wide receiver Brad Johnson helped lead the Vols to victory:

The senior was proud of the way his team played and credits his head coach for getting them ready right up until that pregame talk:

Deondre Johnson’s six tackles, five solo and two and half sacks earned him SEC Defensive player of the week.

Coach Pruitt says Deondre didn’t miss a practice during the preseason while others missed time. The senior believes that has helped his ability to contribute to a defense that’s getting back to full strength:

Another big play from Saturday came on the defensive side of the ball, Henry To’o To’o’s pick six.

Recruiting Henry to UT was his current Linebackers coach Brian Neidermeyer who had this to say about his preseason All-SEC performer at this week’s ‘Quarterback Club’ gathering, “Henry (To’o To’o) is a great leader. He’s been everything that I’ve asked for and more.”

New Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked Tuesday about bringing his team to Neyland Stadium, “Whether if it is 100-thousand or 25-thousand fans or 25-hundred cardboard cutouts, it’s about us and not about them,” said Drinkwitz.

