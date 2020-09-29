Thieves use Nashville woman’s identity to take out $45,000 loan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Letters from the U.S. Small Business Administration say a Nashville woman is responsible for a $45,000 loan she never applied for, WTVF reported.

Pat Golab told WTVF she never owned a business, but on Monday she saw an online small business loan application in her name for the first time.

Golab said in August she received an email saying her SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) was approved. She said instead of calling the number on the email, she decided to search for the number online herself.

“Gave them the application number and she said 'yes it was approved for $45,000,” said Golab.

Golab said she filed a report with the Williamson County Sheriff’s office along with contacting the Inspector General in charge of these investigations.

WTVF reported days later Golab received a letter from Varo online with a debit card tied to the same account where the loan was sent.

“You know they say crime doesn’t pay, but it makes you wonder,” said Golab.

Golab said she received another email, this time from USPS stating that her mail would begin forwarding to Houston. She says someone tried to have the card sent to a home in Houston but wasn’t prepared for mail-forwarding to take so long.

WTVF reported she was able to confirm with the bank that her account was indeed opened up using her name, social security and other personal information.

“Several people that I’ve told...friends. They’ve said that’s one of my worst fears and you can’t give them any advice on how to avoid it or what to do, because I don’t know how it happened,” said Golab.

Golab said trying to get the address situation straightened out was a nightmare and is now waiting to hear from OIG for an answer on if they can clear her name from this loan.

She said she noticed a $225 charge for DirectTV that was later confirmed not from Nashville or even in Houston.

“I thought okay so is this coincidental or is my information just everywhere? It’s frightening, you know,” said Golab.

She told WTVF what upsets her the most is knowing there are small businesses out there who could actually use this money and now won’t have it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.