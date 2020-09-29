Advertisement

Thieves use Nashville woman’s identity to take out $45,000 loan

Letters from the U.S. Small Business Administration say a Nashville woman is responsible for a $45,000 loan she never applied for, WTVF reported.
SBA
SBA(KFYR)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Letters from the U.S. Small Business Administration say a Nashville woman is responsible for a $45,000 loan she never applied for, WTVF reported.

Pat Golab told WTVF she never owned a business, but on Monday she saw an online small business loan application in her name for the first time.

Golab said in August she received an email saying her SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) was approved. She said instead of calling the number on the email, she decided to search for the number online herself.

“Gave them the application number and she said 'yes it was approved for $45,000,” said Golab.

Golab said she filed a report with the Williamson County Sheriff’s office along with contacting the Inspector General in charge of these investigations.

WTVF reported days later Golab received a letter from Varo online with a debit card tied to the same account where the loan was sent.

“You know they say crime doesn’t pay, but it makes you wonder,” said Golab.

Golab said she received another email, this time from USPS stating that her mail would begin forwarding to Houston. She says someone tried to have the card sent to a home in Houston but wasn’t prepared for mail-forwarding to take so long.

WTVF reported she was able to confirm with the bank that her account was indeed opened up using her name, social security and other personal information.

“Several people that I’ve told...friends. They’ve said that’s one of my worst fears and you can’t give them any advice on how to avoid it or what to do, because I don’t know how it happened,” said Golab.

Golab said trying to get the address situation straightened out was a nightmare and is now waiting to hear from OIG for an answer on if they can clear her name from this loan.

She said she noticed a $225 charge for DirectTV that was later confirmed not from Nashville or even in Houston.

“I thought okay so is this coincidental or is my information just everywhere? It’s frightening, you know,” said Golab.

She told WTVF what upsets her the most is knowing there are small businesses out there who could actually use this money and now won’t have it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dentists advise against participating in TikTok teeth filing challenge

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Dentists are advising people against participating in a TikTok teeth filing challenge after a video is circulating of a girl using a nail file to alter the appearance of her teeth.

News

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens in Knoxville

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a sports bar and restaurant chain opened its location in Knoxville on Tuesday.

News

Business restrictions being lifted in 89 Tennessee counties, Lee says

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that Tennessee’s state of emergency was extended through the month of October.

News

Commission votes on resolution reduce Knox County health board’s power, mayor responds

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs addressed a Monday night vote that looked to strip power from the county’s board of health.

Latest News

News

Pulled pork BBQ coming to Bojangles' menu

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Bojangles announced it will be expanding its menu with BBQ options ahead of National Pulled Pork Day on Oct. 12.

News

UT reopens Massey Hall as isolation housing for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
UT sent an alert to students Monday morning informing them that entry into Massey Hall is prohibited for the time being without authorization.

News

Pickup truck auctioned for $250 to help Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The event is happening during the club’s golf tournament on October 7th.

News

Tenn. officials searching for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Peralta-Zendejas could be headed to Mexico, where her father lives, according to the alert issued Tuesday morning.

News

What’s the most popular Halloween candy in Tennessee?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Each year Americans spend $2.4 billion on Halloween candy, according to The Candy Store.

News

Tenn. doctors warn against lifting mask mandates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“We are not done with the virus and the virus is not done with us,” Dr. Diana Sepehri-Harvey said.