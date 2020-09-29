Titans suspend in-person activities after multiple positive COVID-19 cases
The Titans and the Vikings, who hosted the Titans on Sunday, will suspend in-person activities immediately.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans announced in-person club activities have been canceled after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the organization announced three new players and five personnel tested positive for COVID-19.
