Titans suspend in-person activities after multiple positive COVID-19 cases

The Titans and the Vikings, who hosted the Titans on Sunday, will suspend in-person activities immediately.
Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) celebrates with offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) after Firkser scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans announced in-person club activities have been canceled after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the organization announced three new players and five personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans and the Vikings, who hosted the Titans on Sunday, will suspend in-person activities immediately.

