TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple road closures in Sevierville Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Police announced multiple road and lane closures in the area Tuesday.

According to police, a tree fell into the roadway in the area of Old Knoxville Highway and Oak Haven Court. The road will be blocked at Boyd’s Creek and on Old Knoxville at Oak Haven.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route in this area.

SCPD announced lane closures between North Parkway and Highway 66 on Tuesday. These roads will have only one eastbound and one westbound lane open.

Drivers are told to expect “considerable delays," especially during heavy traffic periods. The closure is a part of the Downtown Streetscape project.

