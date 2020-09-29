Advertisement

UT reopens Massey Hall as isolation housing for students

UT sent an alert to students Monday morning informing them that entry into Massey Hall is prohibited for the time being without authorization.
The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced Massey Hall reopened Monday as housing residential students with COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus.

Students isolating in Massey Hall will have access to an outdoor courtyard where they will be allowed to study and participate in community activities.

UT officials said dining services will be delivered to the building and a 24-hour snack area will be set up for students.

UT Provost John Zomchick said teachers of all students in isolation have been informed of the situation and students will participate in virtual classes during their isolation period.

“We are absolutely committed to their success during their time in isolation,” Zomchick said regarding students in isolation.

UT will continue swab testing throughout the semester to identify and contain COVID-19 cases.

