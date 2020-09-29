Vehicle runs off road, down 20 ft emabankment in Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Rescue are on the scene of a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Tazewell Pike and Carter Road just before 6 a.m. Officials said a vehicle ran off the road and down a 20-foot embankment.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire official initiated a low angle rescue for the driver of the vehicle.

