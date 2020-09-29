Virtual town hall targets violence in Knoxville
Knoxville’s Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie hosted a virtual “Stop the Violence” town hall Tuesday.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie hosted a virtual “Stop the Violence” town hall Tuesday.
The rally kicked off at 5 p.m. with a focus on “what steps are needed to get criminals arrested and off the streets,” according to a release.
During the community meeting, attendees will go through the investigation process from the perspective of a victim’s family.
The rally is the first in a series of community conversations.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.