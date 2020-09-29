Voter registration deadline approaching in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The deadline to register to vote in Tennessee before the Nov. 3 election is less than a week away.

Tennessee residents must register to vote by Monday, Oct. 5. Individuals can register or update their information online.

Tennesseans can also download a paper application to submit or mail to their local county election commission office before Oct. 5. Applications submitted by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 5.

The early voting period for Tennesseans begins Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 29.

