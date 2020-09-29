Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens in Knoxville
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a sports bar and restaurant chain, opened its location in Knoxville on Tuesday.
The Baton-Rouge based-brand is co-owned by NFL Quarterback Drew Brees and has a Louisiana-inspried menu featuring Cajun cuisine.
The new restaurant is accepting entries to win free food for a year and plans to announce a winner on Oct. 19.
Vols Basketball Head Coach Rick Barnes visited the new location, and according to the restaurant, loves the Crawfish Etouffee.
The restaurant is located at 7621 Kingston Pike and open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
