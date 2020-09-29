Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a sports bar and restaurant chain, opened its location in Knoxville on Tuesday.

We’re OPEN and ready to show you game day with a taste of Louisiana. #walkons Posted by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The Baton-Rouge based-brand is co-owned by NFL Quarterback Drew Brees and has a Louisiana-inspried menu featuring Cajun cuisine.

The new restaurant is accepting entries to win free food for a year and plans to announce a winner on Oct. 19.

Vols Basketball Head Coach Rick Barnes visited the new location, and according to the restaurant, loves the Crawfish Etouffee.

Having an amazing soft opening and meeting a lot of great people. I met the head basketball coach for the University of Tennessee, Mr. Rick Barnes. By the way he said he loved our Crawfish Etouffee!!!! Posted by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux on Saturday, September 26, 2020

The restaurant is located at 7621 Kingston Pike and open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.