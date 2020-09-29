Advertisement

What changes to expect at Neyland for first home game of 2020

Fans are encouraged to download their tickets on their phone.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Vols home game of 2020 will look a little different than in years past due to the pandemic.

The stadium will be filled to just 25 percent and markings on the floor will help fans be sure to stay at least 6 feet apart.

Officials said some tickets are still available for the game.

There will be no Vol walk this year.

Fans must wear a mask and are allowed to bring one factory sealed bottle of water with them into the stadium since all water monsters and water fountains will be closed.

The clear bag policy will remain in place.

As for tailgating, none will be allowed on city-owned parking garages or surface lots, but fans will be allowed to tailgate on campus in a 10x10 area with the group they plan to sit with at the stadium.

Before leaving home, officials ask that fans check their temperature and self-screen for COVID-19. Anyone who has a fever of 100.4 or above is asked to stay home.

Fans are also strongly encouraged to download their tickets on their phones prior to arrival. Go here for step-by-step instructions on how to do so.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

