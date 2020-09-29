What’s the most popular Halloween candy in Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween is only a month away. While the future of the holiday is uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s one thing that won’t change-- the candy.

The Candy Store compiled 13 years worth of data, to find fan favorites in each state across the U.S.

America’s top Halloween candy choice is Skittles. Followed by Reese’s Cups and Starbursts.

Tennessee’s top candy was Tootsie Pops, with more than 5,5627 pounds of the candy being sold each year. In second place, Tennesseans chose Salt Water Taffy, followed by Skittles.

Each year Americans spend $2.4 billion on Halloween candy, according to The Candy Store.

Most Popular Halloween Candy by State (The Candy Store)

