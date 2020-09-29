Advertisement

Woman reportedly attempts to burn down apartment after KPD refuses to retrieve her “marijuana bowl”

During a search, officers discovered a small plastic draw used for smoking crack in Crandall's possession.
Sarah Crandall, 32
Sarah Crandall, 32 /(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a woman was arrested after attempting to burn down an apartment when officers refused to go inside and retrieve her “marijuana bowl.”

KPD officers responded to an incident at a home on the 3000 block of East Fifth Avenue on Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, Sarah Crandall, 32, reported to officers that she needed her marijuana bowl back from someone in the home. Police told the Crandall they would not go into the home and retrieve the bowl for her.

Later that afternoon, officials said Crandall returned to the home and attempted to he set the front porch on fire, while a man and his dog were inside.

According to reports, after the incident investigators found scorch marks on the door and melted weather stripping along the bottom of the door.

Police said when asked why she attempted to set the home on fire, Crandall said, “because he deserved it for what he did to me, what does it matter anyway if he wants to kill himself. Why does it matter if he does it or I do it?”

When police told the woman other people lived in the apartment complex as well, she reportedly replied, “well that’s not my problem.”

During a search, officers discovered a small plastic draw used for smoking crack in Crandall’s possession.

Crandall was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and possession of drug paraphernalia.

