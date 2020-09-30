Advertisement

49 dead cats, 161 living felines recovered from Ohio animal facility

Prosecutors said they will review the case to decide whether criminal charges should be filed.
Forty-nine dead cats were removed from the property.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Oh. (WVLT/WOIO) - Nearly 50 dead cats and more than 160 live cats were recovered from an animal sanctuary in Ohio after officials received complaints about the animals living conditions.

Agents from the Lake Humane Society issued a search warrant at “Caroline’s Kids Pet Rescue & Sanctuary” deemed the animal sanctuary unsanitary. Officials said many of the cats were in serious need of medical care, WOIO reported.

The Humane Society removed 49 dead cats from the property. Officials removed 161 other cats who were taken in for treatment. The cats suffered from respiratory infections, flea infestations and ringworms.

