’90 Day Fiance’ star to appear in Knox County court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cast member of TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiance” is set to appear in a Knox County court in October.

Geoffrey Paschel will appear in court for a trial set to begin on Oct. 6.

The reality star was arrested in June 2019 after his then-girlfriend accused him of attacking her in her home. Paschel was charged with aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.