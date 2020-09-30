’90 Day Fiance’ star to appear in Knox County court
A cast member of TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiance” is set to appear in a Knox County court in October.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Geoffrey Paschel will appear in court for a trial set to begin on Oct. 6.
The reality star was arrested in June 2019 after his then-girlfriend accused him of attacking her in her home. Paschel was charged with aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.
