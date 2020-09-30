A second shot of fall weather comes in tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Fall is in the air – but rain is not! It’s a much cooler, much quieter forecast.

There’s just a hint of rain Thursday as the secondary cold front moves in.

Our Vols home opener is chilly. Tailgaters can expect widespread temps in the 40s!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain – and the first big cold blast of the week – are in the past. Now it’s chilly as every single town on the map is cooler Wednesday morning, compared to Monday and Tuesday.

We’ve got some fog as the kids go off to school. Then it’s all about the sunshine and below-average temperatures this afternoon.

There’s no rain anywhere close by. We get a strengthening southwest breeze ahead of the next, and weaker, cold front.

That whips up gusty winds on the Plateau Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. There’s only a hint of rain Thursday, and it’s primarily in far NE Tennessee and SW Virginia. Think like the Tri Cities area. Thursday is just a couple degrees warmer in the afternoon, with 72° on tap for Knoxville.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday are bluebird sky days but they’re also quite chilly. For the Volunteers kickoff at noon next weekend, we will only be in the 50s! Talk about chilly! Your All Vols forecast looks good by the end of the game, cracking the 60s!

Rain returns late next Sunday into Monday.

After that we have a nice forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

