Advertisement

AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information from the Breonna Taylor grand jury.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information from the Breonna Taylor grand jury.(WAVE3 News)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general is seeking to delay the release of secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case just as audio recordings were set to be released to the public.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information. A court in Louisville had been expected to release the audio recordings on Wednesday.

The filing said the delay is necessary “in the interest of protection of witnesses, and in particular private citizens named in the recordings.”

Cameron acknowledged this week that his recommendation to the grand jury was that only one of the officers be indicted, and only for the wanton endangerment of Taylor’s neighbors.

Cameron, a Republican protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the state’s first African American attorney general, has been criticized since announcing the grand jury’s indictment for not seeking charges against the officers for killing Taylor. Cameron said the other two officers who fired their guns were justified because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired at them first.

Protesters took to the streets in Louisville and around the country to demand more accountability in the case, as frustrations spilled over after months of waiting for Cameron’s announcement. Activists and Taylor’s family called for the grand jury file to be released.

Cameron said the record will show that his team “presented a thorough and complete case to the grand jury.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was shot five times in her Louisville apartment on March 13 by officers carrying a narcotics warrant. Taylor and her boyfriend were watching a movie in her bedroom when police came to her door and eventually knocked it down. The warrant was related to an investigation of a drug suspect who didn’t live with her, and police found no drugs at her apartment.

Former officer Brett Hankison, who was fired from the force for his actions during the raid, pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment on Monday.

Officers Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend, and Myles Cosgrove, who Cameron said appeared to have fired the fatal shot at Taylor, according to ballistics tests, remain on the force.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ralph Abraham discusses the SCOTUS vacancy

Updated: moments ago

News

New death reported as active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County decreased Wednesday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

National

Abraham reacts to the first debate

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National

Hot, dry conditions stoke devastating California wildfires

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California.

WVLT

A second shot of fall weather comes in tonight

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

Latest News

National

NFL says Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game being postponed

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL said Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game is being postponed and moved to Monday or Tuesday amid the Titans' coronavirus outbreak.

News

49 dead cats, 161 living felines recovered from Ohio animal facility

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Prosecutors said they will review the case to decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

News

Intoxicated man arrested, 4 children hospitalized following Knoxville crash

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to police, Dixon admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day and said he had taken “hydros” before.

News

Titans-Steelers Sunday night game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests, sources say

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Four Titans players and five staff members have tested positive. The rescheduled game will be based on test results.

National

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession.