Advertisement

As gameday looms, UT and Knoxville Police officials outline law enforcements role

Wednesday officials with the Knoxville Police Department, and the University of Tennessee Police outlined their roles as the 2020 home season for the Vols approaches.
UTPD
UTPD(University of Tennessee)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday officials with the Knoxville Police Department and the University of Tennessee Police Department outlined their roles as the 2020 home season for the Vols approaches.

UT police said they will have somewhat scaled-down operations, but its role will remain similar to what it has in the past.

“And so we want to see that people are socially distancing. You’re gonna see us and everyone else that enters Neyland Stadium’s gonna be wearing a mask, and we’re gonna ask people to keep them on throughout the event. The exception being obviously if you’re having something to drink or having something to eat, but otherwise we’d prefer that they stay on throughout,” said Troy Lane UT police chief.

The mask requirement is an SEC policy; however, UT police will use a tiered approach to asking people to put them on.

First, they will ask ushers to remind fans to put their mask on, then they will use hired security and then a third offense will require a UTPD officer to ask the fan to put their mask on, or they will be removed from the stadium.

“To be honest with you I find myself sometimes walking across campus without my mask on and someone looks at me and I go ‘oh I forget about’. And I imagine a lot of our fans will be in the same position. So, it’ll be a friendly reminder to put your mask on when you’re in the stadium,” added Lane.

For Knoxville police, its role will be in addition to what UTPD is doing, as well as patrolling off-campus areas that usually see heavy traffic on game days.

“Yeah, that is a concern and we’ve made plans to address that. We don’t know, you know how the Fort Sanders area will be impacted with the reduced tailgating on campus it may go on somewhere, but we have resources to handle that as they come up,” said Kenny Miller, deputy chief of police Knoxville Police Department.

Policies like the clear bag policy remain in place this year. UT Athletics is allowing fans to bring in one sealed water bottle into the stadium.

The university is not providing transportation this year. However, lots will be available for ADA compliance as well as fan parking.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Making a Difference: Knox County Teacher raising money to give kindergartners scribble pads

Updated: moments ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
School supplies are expensive, even for little ones. One Knox County kindergarten teacher is hoping to make a difference by giving them a cool piece of technology to learn with.

News

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts historic race in the dirt

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
2021 season tickets on sale now; BMS will once again host a round of Cup Series Playoffs in September

News

Robert Tino Smoky Mountain festival kicks off Friday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
The Robert Tino Smoky Mountain Homecoming kicks off on Friday. They’ve planned lots of live music, food, arts and crafts.

News

Pigeon Forge gets visit from Tennessee House Speaker

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
The Tennessee Speaker of the House visited Sevier County schools Wednesday to see how reopening is going.

Latest News

News

Downtown Knoxville Alliance contributes $250K to Fort Kid reconstruction

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The final design for the reconstruction will be revealed later this year.

News

Murfreesboro police searching for porch pirate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Detectives are asking for assistance in locating a man caught on doorbell camera stealing three Amazon packages from the porch of a home located on Atlas Street in Murfreesboro on September 28, 2020.

News

Knox County Schools offer virtual school option for spring

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Thomas says he still believes in-person is the “best learning model.”

News

’90 Day Fiance’ star to appear in Knox County court

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Paschel was charged with aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.

News

Board of health meets after resolution to limit its power passes

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health meets Wednesday night, just days after the Knox County Commission passed a resolution to limit the board’s power.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 196,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.