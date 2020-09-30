As gameday looms, UT and Knoxville Police officials outline law enforcements role

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday officials with the Knoxville Police Department and the University of Tennessee Police Department outlined their roles as the 2020 home season for the Vols approaches.

UT police said they will have somewhat scaled-down operations, but its role will remain similar to what it has in the past.

“And so we want to see that people are socially distancing. You’re gonna see us and everyone else that enters Neyland Stadium’s gonna be wearing a mask, and we’re gonna ask people to keep them on throughout the event. The exception being obviously if you’re having something to drink or having something to eat, but otherwise we’d prefer that they stay on throughout,” said Troy Lane UT police chief.

The mask requirement is an SEC policy; however, UT police will use a tiered approach to asking people to put them on.

First, they will ask ushers to remind fans to put their mask on, then they will use hired security and then a third offense will require a UTPD officer to ask the fan to put their mask on, or they will be removed from the stadium.

“To be honest with you I find myself sometimes walking across campus without my mask on and someone looks at me and I go ‘oh I forget about’. And I imagine a lot of our fans will be in the same position. So, it’ll be a friendly reminder to put your mask on when you’re in the stadium,” added Lane.

For Knoxville police, its role will be in addition to what UTPD is doing, as well as patrolling off-campus areas that usually see heavy traffic on game days.

“Yeah, that is a concern and we’ve made plans to address that. We don’t know, you know how the Fort Sanders area will be impacted with the reduced tailgating on campus it may go on somewhere, but we have resources to handle that as they come up,” said Kenny Miller, deputy chief of police Knoxville Police Department.

Policies like the clear bag policy remain in place this year. UT Athletics is allowing fans to bring in one sealed water bottle into the stadium.

The university is not providing transportation this year. However, lots will be available for ADA compliance as well as fan parking.

