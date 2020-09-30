Advertisement

Bear found eating human remains in Campbell County




By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bear was discovered eating human remains in the backyard of a Jellico, Tennessee home Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the home near 4667 Highway 25 in Jellico for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a bear eating human remains in the back yard of the home.

TWRA Officer Matthew Cameron told WVLT News that the agency believes the person was already dead before the bear was discovered scavenging the remains. The bear ran into the wooded area behind the home once officers arrived.

The body has been transported to Knoxville for an autopsy, and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

This incident is under joint investigation by TWRA, The Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

