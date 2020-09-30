Board of health meets after resolution to limit its power passes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health meets Wednesday night, just days after the Knox County Commission passed a resolution to limit the board’s power.

The commission, which includes Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, passed the measure 8 to 3 during an 8-hour long meeting, but the move has no legal standing and is more of a signal to the board.

On Wednesday, the board is expected to discuss the resolution, as well as the county’s continued mask mandate and a host of other pandemic-related regulations.

