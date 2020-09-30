Advertisement

Board of health meets after resolution to limit its power passes

The Knox County Board of Health meets Wednesday night, just days after the Knox County Commission passed a resolution to limit the board’s power.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The commission, which includes Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, passed the measure 8 to 3 during an 8-hour long meeting, but the move has no legal standing and is more of a signal to the board.

LIVE: Days after the county commission voted on a resolution to limit the Knox County Board of Health's power, the board meets.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

On Wednesday, the board is expected to discuss the resolution, as well as the county’s continued mask mandate and a host of other pandemic-related regulations.

You can watch the meeting here.

