Board of health meets after resolution to limit its power passes
The Knox County Board of Health meets Wednesday night, just days after the Knox County Commission passed a resolution to limit the board’s power.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health meets Wednesday night, just days after the Knox County Commission passed a resolution to limit the board’s power.
The commission, which includes Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, passed the measure 8 to 3 during an 8-hour long meeting, but the move has no legal standing and is more of a signal to the board.
On Wednesday, the board is expected to discuss the resolution, as well as the county’s continued mask mandate and a host of other pandemic-related regulations.
You can watch the meeting here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.