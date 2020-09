KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC cleared Cade Mays to play for Tennessee. This means he can play for the Vols against Missouri.

The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA approved Mays' waiver to transfer to UT.

Team members, like QB Jarrett Guarantano, took to social media to celebrate.

