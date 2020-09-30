Advertisement

Downtown Knoxville Alliance contributes $250K to Fort Kid reconstruction

The final design for the reconstruction will be revealed later this year.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An accessible entryway path will be featured as a part of the Fort Kid reconstruction.

The entryway path will be funded through a $250,000 contribution from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

“The City is very appreciative of the supplemental funding approved by the Downtown Alliance, as well as the slope concept developed by Hedstrom Landscape Architecture,” said Chip Barry, the City’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to activating the space and creating an accessible path with interactive features.”

Hedstrom Landscape Architecture developed a concept for the slope and path to connect World’s Fair Park Drive with Fort Kid.

The Fort Kid site was regraded to create a flat area at the top of the hill for a new play structure and a more accessible path from the parking lot. The new grassy slope replaced the retaining wall, creating better connectivity between the playground, parking area and Knoxville Museum of Art.

The concept for the area includes a fort-wall entrance area along World’s Fair Park Drive at the Knoxville Museum of Art, climbing features, and an observation canopy with a vantage point of World’s Fair Park and KMA sculpture gardens.

The City budgeted $300,000 for the rejuvenation of Fort Kid, and Knoxville businessman Thomas Boyd donated $200,000 to the project. The Downtown Alliance’s contribution brings the total project to $750,000.The final design for the reconstruction will be revealed later this year.

