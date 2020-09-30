Even cooler Friday and Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another fall front will bring cooler temperatures but not much rain. Thankfully, it looks like the perfect football weather for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, Wednesday has been a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees. It has been a bit breezy, however, with southwest gusts approaching 30 mph along the Cumberland Plateau. These winds will relax later this evening as we start to slide back through the 60s.

Overnight, expect less wind and some not-so-chilly temperatures in the mid 50s by sunrise.

Another weak cold front sweeps the area Thursday morning. There’s only a hint of rain Thursday, but it’s primarily in Upper East Tennessee and parts of the Smokies. Thursday is just a couple degrees warmer than today, reaching the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday are filled with blue skies, but you’ll still need a jacket, even during the afternoon. For the Volunteers kickoff at noon this weekend, we will start off around 60 degrees! And it will feel even cooler in the shade of the west stands. Talk about chilly! Your All Vols forecast looks good by the end of the game, cracking the mid 60s!

The next cold front arrives late next Sunday into Monday, bringing a spotty chance for rain and storms.

After that we have a nice forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

