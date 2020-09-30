FBI seeking man in connection to child sexual assault case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation asked for the public’s help in locating a man who is believed to have critical information about a child sexual assault victim.

According to the FBI, videos showing the man with a child were produced in October 2015.

The man is described as having gray hair, likely between the ages 50 and 65.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

