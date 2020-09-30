Advertisement

Former Vol Albert Haynesworth arrested following alleged domestic violence incident

Haynesworth was taken into custody after being told several times by officers to stop yelling and cursing.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cleveland Police Department said former Tennessee Vol and Tennessee Titan Albert Haynesworth was arrested Monday.

Haynesworth faces charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence following an incident with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Jackson. Jackson played for the Lady Vols from 2001 to 2005.

Cleveland police said officers responded to a home in Cleveland on Monday around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they reportedly found Haynesworth yelling at Jackson and her new boyfriend.

Jackson told officers Haynesworth drove from Franklin, Tenn. and made threats to physically harm her, according to reports.

According to CPD, Haynesworth did not physically harm Jackson or her boyfriend.

Haynesworth was taken into custody after being told several times by officers to stop yelling and cursing.

