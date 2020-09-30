Advertisement

Gang member, with history of human trafficking wanted in Knox Co. now in custody

Washington was wanted in Knox County for violation of sexual offender registry requirements.
Marcus Washington
Marcus Washington(Hawkins County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Rogersville Police Department said a confirmed member of the Vice Lords gang, one of the oldest street gangs in Chicago, who was wanted in Knox County was arrested Sunday.

Police said they saw a vehicle drive through an intersection before ending up in a ditch. According to reports, officers saw the driver asleep behind the wheel while the car was still running.

When officers woke the driver, he reportedly tried to hide a syringe in his pocket.

The driver, identified as Marcus Washington, said he was sleepy and must have fallen asleep while driving. Police said Washington appeared to be unaware of his surroundings and slurred his speech.

Police discovered Washington had two active warrants issued by Knox County and the U.S. States Marshals Service. Washington was wanted in Knox County for violation of sexual offender registry requirements.

Officials had issued warnings that Washington was considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies, before his arrest.

During a search of Washington’s vehicle, police discovered syringes, two types of powder believed to be narcotics, four guns, a marijuana grinder, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said Washington is a convicted felon with previous charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, possession of firearms and possession of drugs. The charges were issued between 1997 and 2015.

Washington was charged with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule III drug and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

