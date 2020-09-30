IHOP introduces own twist to happy hour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - IHOP introduced its own twist to Happy Hour with the launch of IHOPPY Hour.

On Monday, the restaurant launched a new happy hour menu available from 2-10 p.m. each day.

“We created IHOPPY Hour as a way to provide folks with affordable opportunities to pancake together under our blue roof even more often,” said Jay Johns, President at IHOP in the press release. “We recognize that these are challenging times, and our belief is that, regardless of what’s going on in the world, we all deserve a little happiness, or ‘hoppiness’ as we like call it. By offering these fan-favorite menu items at unbeatable prices seven days a week, we hope to make every day just a little hoppier.”

The happy hour menu will offer popular menu items that will cost no more than $6. The menu features $5 or $6 entrees and $3 snacks and sides. Drinks are also discount to $1 or $1.50.

