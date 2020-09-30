Intoxicated man arrested, 4 children hospitalized following Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a man was arrested and four children were hospitalized following a crash Monday.

Knoxville police responded to a crash on Interstate 40 West at James White Parkway Monday around 4:32 p.m. Police said the driver of one vehicle, James Dixon, 25, rear-ended another.

Dixon appeared to have pinpoint pupils, mumbled speech and a needle cap was near his feet, according to police.

According to police, Dixon admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day and said he had taken “hydros” before.

Dixon later told police he was coming from his cousin’s home, where he received narcotics from.

Police said there were four children, all younger than 4-years-old in the vehicle. One child was not properly restrained and seriously injured during the crash. EMS on the scene said the child appeared to have a broken collarbone. The other three children suffered minor injuries. All four children were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for further evaluation.

During a field sobriety test, KPD officers said Dixon swayed back and forth, had trouble maintaining balance and touching heel to toe.

Police discovered Dixon was driving on a suspended license. Dixon also provided officers with registration documents to a different vehicle.

KPD officers transported Dixon to UT Medical Center where a hold was placed on him while he underwent an examination, per his request.

Dixon was taken into custody and faces charges of driving under the influence, missing child restraint and driving with a suspended license.

