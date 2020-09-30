Advertisement

Kentucky attorney general says he never recommended murder charges in Breonna Taylor case

Cameron said while some demanding accountability against the officers feel justice was not served, he says the facts won out.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) -Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday that he never recommended murder charges against police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death. The grand jury handed down no charges in connection with Taylor’s death.

“Ultimately our judgment is that the charge that we could prove at trial beyond a reasonable doubt was for wanton endangerment against Mr. Hankison,” Cameron said in an exclusive interview with WDRB-TV.

Former detective Brett Hankison faces three counts of wanton endangerment for shots fired into a neighbor’s apartment. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.

The other two officers who fired the shots at Taylor, including the one that killed her, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not indicted on any charges and remain on the force.

Cameron said while some demanding accountability against the officers feel justice was not served, he says the facts won out.

“I cannot fashion the facts in such a way to meet a narrative that in many ways had already been put out there before the facts had been put out there,” he said.

Taylor’s family attorney Ben Crump said the upcoming release of the grand jury recordings is one small step toward justice.

“We continue to ask for full transparency,” Crump said. “We at least want to know that it’s equal justice under the law for Black people as victims, not only when Black people are accused of crimes.”

Cameron asked a judge Wednesday for another week to provide the recordings, saying he needed time to redact identifiable information of witnesses.

One of the jurors is asking for permission to speak publicly and says they want to talk about what might not be in the recordings — possible charges and defendants not presented to them.

The attorney for the anonymous juror said his client felt compelled to take action based on how Cameron presented the grand jury’s findings last week.

“My client wants to make sure that anything that happened in there becomes something of public knowledge to the extent that is legally allowed too,” Kevin Glogower said at a press conference.

When CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz asked if releasing the filings could set a precedent where grand jurors won’t be able to trust that proceedings remain private, Glogower said, “It would be more dangerous to set a precedent to not disclose everything to the public that you’re allowed to.”

Yvette Gentry, Louisville’s incoming interim police chief and the first woman in that role, said one of her first orders of business is to regain trust from the public.

“I think you have to acknowledge that some of the reasons why they don’t trust it is because some of the basic information has been skewed,” she said. “And I understand what it feels like to be angry and neutralized and upset, both from what the protesters are feeling and the officers as well.”

The grand juror requesting to speak not only wants recordings to be released, they’ve also petitioned the court to release all transcripts and reports. There is no timeline for when a judge might rule on the grand juror’s request, but their attorney said he is hopeful it might happen within “a couple weeks.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 196,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Tenn. man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old kidnapped from Louisiana Walmart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Following an investigation, detectives concluded the 13-year-old had been raped by Funes-Flores during her stay at his apartment.

News

Bear found eating human remains in Campbell County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

NASCAR 2021 schedule includes stops in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The 2021 schedule has no midweek races on it because television ratings did not match the perceived fan enthusiasm for Wednesday nights.

Latest News

News

Tennessee’s medication abortion law blocked by judge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both portions of that statute are now blocked from being implemented as these legal cases make their way through court.

News

Gang member, with history of human trafficking wanted in Knox Co. now in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Washington was wanted in Knox County for violation of sexual offender registry requirements.

WVLT

Even cooler Friday and Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

News

Yves Pons hosting virtual cooking class for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tickets are $50 each and all proceeds will go directly to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

News

University of Tennessee students react to Presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
We spoke with Tennessee College Republican Drake Lyle, and College Democrat Keely Sage about the issues.

News

Young Williams Animal Shelter offers $25 adoptions during ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
On October 1-4, all adoptable pets at the shelter, excluding puppies, can be adopted for $25.