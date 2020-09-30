Knox County Library recieves $50K donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Friends of the Knox County Public Library completed 50 years of service to the Knox County Public Library.

In honor of the anniversary, Friends presented a donation of $50,000 for KCPL to Myretta Black, KCPL director, to fund the increase and enhancement of library e‐materials on Wednesday.

“This donation will provide much‐needed support to the collection, including increasing the number of titles available to patrons and decreasing wait times,” John Williams, president of the Friends, said. “This donation is possible thanks in great part to the Knoxville community that gave generously during our spring 2020 fundraiser to ensure Friends could continue our mission of support and advocacy for the Library during this time. We are so pleased to be able to honor the spirit of their giving by donating these funds to the Library’s most current need.”

