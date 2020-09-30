Knox County Schools offer virtual school option for spring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Schools Board of Education met on Wednesday, September 30 to discuss the school system’s learning options.

During the meeting, Superintendent Bob Thomas announced the district will continue its virtual learning option into the spring semester of the 2020-21 year. Parents can decide which learning option, virtual or in-person, their children will participate in from from October 26 until November 6.

Students who already are virtually learning and wish to continue that learning option do not have to make any changes. Superintendent Thomas urged parents to not wait until the November 6 deadline to make a decision.

Thomas said he still believes in-person is the “best learning model.” He is still encouraging parents to have a backup plan in case schools move to all virtual.

More information and details on the upcoming semester are expected to be announced soon.

The 2020-21 spring semester begins on January 5.

