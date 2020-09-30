Advertisement

Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged

Hilton says repeated bites from the lice lowered the girl’s blood iron levels, possibly causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.
Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
By Associated Press
Sep. 30, 2020
IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.

The details on the death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday. A Wilkinson County judge ruled there is enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.

Authorities say medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.

