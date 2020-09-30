LIVE: Trial resumes for man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox Co. home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The trial for Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of dismembering his parents in a home in the Hardin Valley area of Knox County over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016, entered its third day Wednesday.

WARNING: This case may contain disturbing details.

Robert King, a Baton Rouge Police officer, was the first to be called to the stand Wednesday morning. The officer assisted in the arrest of Joel Guy Jr.

During his arrest in Nov. 2016, there were Baton Rouge Police officers, sheriff’s deputies and one LSU campus officer. Joel Guy Jr. was extradited back to Knox County in Jan. 2017.

Officer King spoke in the courtroom without the jury because the state doesn’t want the details being reviewed to lead the jury to a judgment that is not fair.

The defense believes some evidence, including security footage from Louisiana big box stores, is not admissible because of the way it was collected.

Gary Coleman was the second witness on the stand Wednesday. Coleman was on the FBI Violent Crimes taskforce in Louisiana. He assisted Knox County with the case in 2016.

State Assistant District Attorney Leslie Nassios followed Coleman on the stand to discuss Louisiana security tapes that are in question. The jury has not returned to the courtroom at this point.

Following a short recess, the judge determined the video is authentic and proper to be allowed in court despite the absence of an affidavit.

Edward Wassman, who also took the stand on Tuesday returned for more questions regarding technology found at the scene.

