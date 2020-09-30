Making a Difference: Knox County Teacher raising money to give kindergartners scribble pads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School supplies are expensive, even for little ones. One Knox County kindergarten teacher is hoping to make a difference by giving them a cool piece of technology to learn with.

Mac Comer works at Christenberry Elementary. He said his students are using whiteboards and markers for virtual learning because of COVID-19 they aren’t able to share.

If a student runs out, they can’t learn with their classmates.

Comer is raising money to give students reusable Scribble Pads to make sure all of the students have an equal chance to participate not only for his class but all of the kindergartners at the school.

“I want my students writing. I want them holding something. I want them practicing that form. That artform of putting a pencil to paper and that’s where the magnetic scribble pads come into play,” said Comer.

He says students can show their classmates what they are writing and quickly change without having to go through notepads of paper, markers, pens, or paper.

“We’re just talking about ways that we can bring writing home to the students. They don’t have to worry about keeping his pile of just stacks of paper and sharpen pencils. And it eliminates that little bit of stress and I think right now the more stress we can eliminate from our students lives the better,” said Comer.

He is collecting donations through November and hopes to raise $3,000 more dollars. You can donate to the cause here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.