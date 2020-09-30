Advertisement

Man arrested in ambush of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in a squad car, authorities said Wednesday.

Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a press conference.

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and he was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday on charges in both cases.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener, who detailed the investigation, did not suggest a specific motive for the attack “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead.”

The deputies suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 ambush and have since been released from the hospital and are recovering. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, however, that they face further reconstructive surgeries and it will be a long process.

Surveillance video showed a person on foot approach the patrol car, parked at a Metro rail station in the city of Compton, and fire a handgun through the passenger-side window. The deputies were able to radio for help despite their wounds.

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, graduated together from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago.

Compton is among communities near South Los Angeles, an area with a large Black population that has long been a flashpoint for racial tension and mistrust of police.

In recent weeks, demonstrators have marched to protest fatal shootings in the area, where deputies killed a Black man on Aug. 31 and a Black teenager in 2018.

After the ambush, a handful of protesters gathered outside the hospital where the deputies were treated and tried to block the emergency room entrance. Videos from the scene recorded protesters shouting expletives at police and at least one yelling “I hope they ... die.”

Wednesday’s announcement follows a separate, seemingly unprovoked assault on another law enforcement officer in Southern California.

A Los Angeles police officer was attacked Saturday night inside the Harbor Community station in San Pedro. The assailant was recorded on surveillance video as he knocked the officer to the ground inside the station, pistol-whipped him with his own gun and pointed it at his chest. The officer is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden headed out on his most aggressive day on the campaign trail all year. Trump was to address voters and donors in Minnesota late in the day.

National

Portland asks US to rescind deputization of city police

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement late Tuesday that he had “asked the U.S. Attorney’s office to withdraw the designation” that deputized the officers.

National

Rep. Neal Dunn reacts to first presidential debate

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Gang member, with history of human trafficking wanted in Knox Co. now in custody

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Washington was wanted in Knox County for violation of sexual offender registry requirements.

National

Survey: 1 in 3 parents won’t vaccinate kids for flu

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
An annual flu shot is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all over the age of 6 months, but many don’t get the vaccine even when there’s no pandemic.

Latest News

National

Faith group deletes mentions of Barrett from its website

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, when Barrett again emerged as a front-runner for the court, more articles, blog posts and photos disappeared.

National

Higgins on debate

Updated: 34 minutes ago

National

Prosecutor: Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released Friday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information.

Politics Headlines

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a rallying cry for supporters of President Donald Trump.

WVLT

Even cooler Friday and Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.